Stray Kids' Bang Chan spills the beans on his 'relationship scandal'

Stray Kids' Bang Chan surprises his fans by revealing his romantic relationship with his childhood love

Stray Kids Bang Chan surprised his fans by revealing his romantic relationship with the love of his life.

During his weekly live broadcast of Chan’s Room, the K-pop idol commented on his 'relationship scandal' and confirmed the rumours saying, "I ended up in a relationship.”

He further explained how he shared the beautiful bond with his childhood love.

"In fact, I’ve known it since I was in Australia. Sometimes, she would follow me wherever I went. Then, every time I saw it, the feeling I used to have would come back to me. It made me say, ‘I can’t live without you’ So somehow I entered into a relationship.”

Since he continued seeing his childhood love, he could not help but fall in love again.

“I fell in love. Well, I’ve been in love for a pretty long time. But lately, my feelings have gotten stronger because I saw them more often.”

Just when the fans became eager to know the mystery girl’s name, Bang Chan clarified that he was simply talking about the sea, which is a place that brings him immense comfort and peace.

"All my thoughts and stress disappear when I go to the beach, I feel like all my stress is relieved. I really do. It makes me so happy. The ocean is such a gift. I love taking boat rides. I don’t get motion sickness."

Bang Chan could not stop laughing after he saw how his fans were taking him so seriously.

