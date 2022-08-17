 
entertainment
Hailey Bieber opens up on her marital life with Justin Bieber: ‘for better or for worse’

Hailey Bieber recently reflected on her marital life with Justin Bieber and how It needed constant effort to “make it work” in her new interview.

Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, the model was all hearts for musician husband and said, “He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to.”

She explained, “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that's because of the effort that's been put in on both sides.”

“At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work,” mentioned the Rhode skin-care founder.

Hailey also hinted at expanding their family as she stated, “When kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

Other than her marital relation, the 25-year-old also spoke up about the health scares she and the Baby hit-maker had gone through in this year.

Where Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Hailey on the other hand was hospitalised for a small blood clot in her brain.

The model shared, “I just think life is changing all the time. Day to day, week to week, year to year. I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health scares.”

“You have to figure out how to deal with this. There's a reason they say, 'for better or for worse.' Like, that's for real!” she concluded.

