Wednesday Aug 17 2022
Pete Waterman mourns Darius Danesh's death: ‘most lovely person’

Wednesday Aug 17, 2022

Music producer and former Pop Idol judge Peter Waterman lamented the death of his friend Darius Danesh and noted that he was the perfect person.

Danesh breathed his last on 11th August 2022 as his unresponsive body was found in his apartment in Rochester, Minnesota.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Pete described Darius as 'the perfect person' as he revealed they were in contact recently and planned to work together on the star's return to music.

He was an amazing talent - we became great friends as I did champion him when he was on Pop Idol,' Pete, who first met the singer on the ITV reality show, explained to GMB hosts Charlotte Hawkins and Rob Rinder.

Photo credit: DailyMail
'He was the most lovely person. He never called me Pete. He always called me Peter. He was so polite, and so talented.'

'At 41, my heart goes out to his family because it’s terrible losing a sibling. He was just brilliant.'

The famous producer added that he and Darius met up a week before the 2020 Covid lockdown and discussed working together.

