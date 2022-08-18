 
Thursday Aug 18 2022
Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault with firearm charges

Rap musician A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to two felony charges of assault with a firearm connected to a November shooting of a former friend in Hollywood.

Rocky, 33, appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom standing next to his attorney, who affirmed to a judge that the artist was entering a not guilty plea.

Prosecutors allege that Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a man during a "heated discussion," according to a statement from Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón.

In a later run-in, Rocky drew the handgun and fired twice in the direction of the man, who sustained a minor injury, the statement said.

In August 2019, Rocky received a suspended sentence for his role in a brawl in Stockholm.

The rapper and two members of his entourage were convicted of kicking and beating a 19-year-old man after an argument. They had told the court they acted in self defense.

Rocky and musician Rihanna welcomed their baby boy in May, according to media reports..Reuters 

