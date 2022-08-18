 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 18 2022
Hailey Bieber is finding way to 'deal' with marriage as 'kids come in picture'

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her plans to extend family with husband Justin Bieber.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar in a recent interview, the supermodel fawned over her 'bestfriend' Bieber, while touching upon their intimate bond.

“He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," the model confessed.

Hailey went on to praise “the effort that's been put in on both sides” of their relationship – effort which she says got them through ups and downs.

“And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work,” she added.

She added: "You have to figure out how to deal with this s--- as it comes, you know?"

Hailey and Bieber have recently dealt with health ordeals of one another. Earlier this year, the model suffered a stroke. Months later, the singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

