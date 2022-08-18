 
sports
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Ned: Netherlands opt to bat first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

By
SDSports desk

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Pakistan team celebrates after Fakhar Zamans century helped steer Pakistan to a 16-run victory in the first of a three-match series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on August 16, 2022. — Twitter/TheRealPCB
Pakistan team celebrates after Fakhar Zaman's century helped steer Pakistan to a 16-run victory in the first of a three-match series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on August 16, 2022. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

  • Pakistan make no changes to squad.
  • Netherlands are also unchanged.
  • The visitors currently lead the series 1-0.

ROTTERDAM: The Netherlands won the toss Thursday and put Pakistan to bowl first in the second one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series.

Pakistan have made no changes to the side after winning the first ODI on August 16, while the hosts are also unchanged for the match at the VOC Cricket Club outside the Dutch harbour city.

Related items

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit his seventh ODI century to steer Pakistan to a 16-run victory in the first match. The visitors currently lead the series 1-0.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (captain), Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma

More From Sports:

Adnan Siddiqui wants CM Sindh to help cricket legend Zaheer Abbas

Adnan Siddiqui wants CM Sindh to help cricket legend Zaheer Abbas
Ireland rout Afghanistan in 5th match to clinch T20 series 3-2

Ireland rout Afghanistan in 5th match to clinch T20 series 3-2
Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters

Dubai airport gears up to handle World Cup supporters
Ronaldo cautioned by police after allegedly slapping phone from fan's hand

Ronaldo cautioned by police after allegedly slapping phone from fan's hand
Pakistan wins first group match in World Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan wins first group match in World Junior Squash Championship
Geo Super becomes exclusive media partner for Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge 2022

Geo Super becomes exclusive media partner for Hashoo Group World Corporate Golf Challenge 2022
Babar Azam wins hearts with his new look

Babar Azam wins hearts with his new look
Gold medalist Nooh Butt receives heroic welcome on return to Pakistan

Gold medalist Nooh Butt receives heroic welcome on return to Pakistan
Dates of PSL and IPL to clash in 2025

Dates of PSL and IPL to clash in 2025
Pak vs Ned: Fakhar Zaman shares how he and Babar Azam planned their superb partnership

Pak vs Ned: Fakhar Zaman shares how he and Babar Azam planned their superb partnership
PCB unveils men’s Future Tours Programme 2023-2027

PCB unveils men’s Future Tours Programme 2023-2027
Elon Musk's tweet 'I'm buying Manchester United' was a 'joke'

Elon Musk's tweet 'I'm buying Manchester United' was a 'joke'

Latest

view all