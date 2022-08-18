Pak vs Ned: Netherlands opt to bat first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

Pakistan team celebrates after Fakhar Zaman's century helped steer Pakistan to a 16-run victory in the first of a three-match series against the Netherlands in Rotterdam on August 16, 2022. — Twitter/TheRealPCB

Pakistan make no changes to squad.

Netherlands are also unchanged.

The visitors currently lead the series 1-0.

ROTTERDAM: The Netherlands won the toss Thursday and put Pakistan to bowl first in the second one-day international (ODI) of the three-match series.

Pakistan have made no changes to the side after winning the first ODI on August 16, while the hosts are also unchanged for the match at the VOC Cricket Club outside the Dutch harbour city.

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit his seventh ODI century to steer Pakistan to a 16-run victory in the first match. The visitors currently lead the series 1-0.



Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Scott Edwards (captain), Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma