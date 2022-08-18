 
Thursday Aug 18 2022
Angelina Jolie accused of emotionally abusing Brad Pitt

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Angelina Jolie has come under fire for allegedly attempting to inflict emotional abuse against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, but reviving the 2016 private plane fight.

This revelation has been brought to light by a source close to Brad Pitt.

They admitted to People Magazine, that Pitt is "generally in a good headspace considering the frustrations around these circumstances."

The source also pointed out that there are “wave after wave of attempts to hurt him” at the moment.

“He has remained virtually completely silent other than to acknowledge things he could do better.”

The inside also added, “He has remained silent on this issue because he knows that's the best thing for his kids, what's best for everybody.”

“He has maintained that stance despite a never-ending barrage of attacks and attempts made to use the courts against him,” the same source concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Jolie and Pitt officially divorced back in 2019, but have yet to come to an agreement regarding visitation and parental rights for their kids, Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14.

