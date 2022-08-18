 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 18 2022
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Which areas of Karachi received most rainfall this monsoon season?

Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

People wade through a flooded residential area after heavy monsoon rains. — AFP/File
  • Gulshan-e-Hadeed receives heaviest rainfall measuring 855mm.
  • PAF Base Masroor records 713mm during monsoon period. 
  • Met Office issues warnings for flash floods and heavy rains in Sindh between August 16 and 19.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday released rainfall data of the port city for the ongoing monsoon season, according to which the heaviest rainfall, measuring 855mm, was recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed.

According to the report, 713mm of rain was recorded in Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Masroor during the monsoon period. 

Apart from this, 669mm of rainfall was recorded in Quaidabad, Defence Housing Authority (DHA) 612mm, areas around Faisal Base 583mm, Surjani Town 556mm, Nazimabad 477mm, Saddar Town 445mm, Kiamari Town 437mm, Orangi Town 425mm, University Road 424mm and North Karachi 400mm. 

Moreover, Saadi Town received 388mm, Jinnah Terminal 379mm, Gadap Town 351mm, Gulshan-e-Maymar 323mm and Korangi 306mm.

The Met Office has issued warnings for flash floods and heavy rains in Sindh between August 16 and 19.

The downpours continued in Karachi and Sindh today (Thursday). 

