Thursday Aug 18 2022
Maralee Nichols subtly shaded serial cheater Tristan Thompson on 'wiser' caption

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Maralee Nichols subtly slammed serial cheater Tristan Thompson over caption on latest social media post. 

In an Instagram post, the basketball player dropped a photo of himself with caption, "I never switched sides, I switched lanes."

"I got wiser and realize we aren’t all built the same #DontTryMe," he added on his 11th August post after birth of his son with Khloe Kardashian.

Few hours after the serial cheater’s post, the fitness model shared a snap flaunting her curves as she wrote beside it, "Less time on captions, more time on actions."

"Never skip a leg day," she added.

In the comments section, fans could not keep calm as one wrote, "Oh gosh mama throwing a little shade hell yeah he need to start paying up."

"Girl yes living your best life! Looking better than any of those girls without saying names!" another one added.

Thompson cheated on Kardashian with Nichols back in March 2021 by fathering a child named Theo.

He went on to confirm that he was in fact the father of the boy after a paternity test despite previously denying the news.

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," Thompson released a statement in January 2022.

"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he added.

But Nichols’ representative later revealed that Thompson has “done nothing to support his son” while adding, "he has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

