Shahbaz Gill treated worse than animals: Hashim Dogar

Home Minister Punjab Hashim Dogar addresses a press conference in Lahore, on August 18, 2022. — YouTube/Geo News

Hashim Dogar says Shahbaz Gill is in "depression".

He says Gilll was "afraid" after court sent him on remand.

"Police wanted an unfortunate incident to take place."

LAHORE: Home Minister Punjab Hashim Dogar claimed Thursday that PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was "treated worse than animals" during his time in police custody.

"Shahbaz Gill is in depression. The police wanted an unfortunate incident to take place," the home minister told journalists in Punjab's capital.

The provincial minister — who is part of the PML-Q and PTI Punjab cabinet — said that Gill's electrocardiogram (ECG) report was not normal and that he will undergo 10 further tests.

Dogar alleged that the Islamabad police tortured Gill while he was in their custody and that an inquiry has been launched against the DIG and SP for their conduct.

Dogar's comments came after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday allowed Gill's lawyers to meet him at the facility where he is undergoing medical treatment.



Yesterday, a district and sessions court ordered Gill — who has been behind bars since August 9 — into police custody for a further 48 hours. However, PTI challenged the case in IHC.

Following the order of the remand's extension, the PTI leader's condition started to deteriorate and after hours-long drama, he was shifted to the Pakistan Institute Of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital from Adiala Jail.

A four-member medical board also unanimously noted that Gill needs to be monitored further and assessed by cardiologists and pulmonologists.

Moving on, Dogar added that Gill is under treatment at the PIMS hospital and that when the court ordered that he be sent back into police remand, he got "afraid".