Review policies, there is still time, Imran Khan tells 'neutrals'

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

PTI chairperson Imran Khan addressing a seminar related to freedom of expression in Islamabad on August 18, 2022. — YouTube screengrab/Hum News Live
ISLAMABAD: PTI chairperson Imran Khan told the "neutrals" to review their policies as there is still time left to make changes and the decisions taken behind closed doors are not in the country's interests. 

Speaking during a seminar related to freedom of expression, the former prime minister said that the establishment imposed these "thieves" upon Pakistan. 

"How did the establishment let them [the current government] rule us knowing about the foreign conspiracy? This is because they have the most power right now," said the former premier. 

"No matter how much you [the establishment] call yourself neutral, the nation will blame you for imposing this government on us," he added. 

The former premier said that it [the establishment] is forcing us to accept these thieves and for that, they are spreading fear among the nation.

"They are calling our MNAs and pressuring us to accept this government," he revealed.

Details to follow...

