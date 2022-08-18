Johnny Depp-Amber Heard legal fight seems to be never-ending cat and mouse chase

Hollywood stars Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's legal fight does not seem to end anytime soon.

The ex-celebrity couple's highly publicised legal drama is becoming a never-ending cat and mouse chase with each passing day.

Even after the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor won the defamation trial against Heard, the Aquaman star doesn’t seem eager to stop soon.

The 36-year-old actress is preparing to appeal to the court regarding that trial, but surprisingly Depp, 59, is fully focused on his career.

With the recent developments around his life, the actor doesn’t seem to give a damn anymore about these legal troubles and setbacks.

Instead, Depp's focus is more on his career and it is evident from the projects he is involved in currently. He is very excited to return to his profession and putting all his focus into his passion of making music and working on films again.