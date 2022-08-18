 
pakistan
Thursday Aug 18 2022
By
Arshad Yousafzai

Cambridge releases O Level, IGCSE results for June 2022 session

By
Arshad Yousafzai

Thursday Aug 18, 2022

Students sit for a final exam. — AFP/ File
Students sit for a final exam. — AFP/ File

  • Thousands of students in Pakistan receive their Cambridge O Level, Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge ICE results.
  • Islamiyat, English Language and Pakistan Studies were most popular subjects among Pakistani students.
  • Over 200,000 Cambridge O Level, Cambridge IGCSE subject entries were made by schools in June 2022. 

ISLAMABAD: Cambridge Assessment International Education announced on Friday that thousands of Pakistani students received their O Level, IGCSE and ICE results for the June 2022 exam series, along with the rest of the world.

A statement issued by the board said that Cambridge O Level and Cambridge IGCSE result was released today, few days after AS and A-Level results were released on August 11.

"Today’s results are a true testament to Cambridge students for their hard work and to Cambridge teachers for their incredible support," said the board.

In Pakistan, over 200,000 O Level and IGCSE subject entries were made by schools for the June 2022 session, with around 56,000 students appearing for exams from 628 schools. 

The board said that Islamiyat, English Language and Pakistan Studies were the most popular Cambridge O Level subjects in the June session.

“This year has been another tough one — the pandemic has continued to disrupt our lives and learning in different ways. Some of our students and teachers have been affected by school closures and ongoing restrictions," said Christine Özden, who is the chief accountable officer of Cambridge International. 

“More than ever, I congratulate Cambridge students for their hard work towards these results. They’ve shown great resilience and dedication to get to this point, and I am proud of everyone’s achievements. They can now progress to new opportunities and experiences, and I’m confident they have the skills, knowledge and courage to succeed in every choice they make. I also want to express special thanks to Cambridge schools and teachers. Their commitment and passion for education have been fundamental to their student's success," she added. 

County Director Pakistan of Cambridge International Uzma Yousuf congratulated the students in Pakistan on their Cambridge O Level and Cambridge IGCSE results.

"This is a fantastic achievement, in the face of yet another difficult year, as these students have had to overcome many challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. All those receiving results today should be very proud of what they have achieved," she added. 

She also congratulated the teachers, schools and families for the constant support they gave to the students through such uncertain times, enabling them to gain their qualifications and continue with their studies.

“I would also like to congratulate the teachers, schools and families for the constant support they have given to our students through such uncertain times, which has enabled them to gain their qualifications and continue with their studies. “I would like to appreciate the diligence of our partners, the British Council for conducting these exams during this time and for ensuring the safety of all the students taking their exams, by adhering to strict COVID-19 safety measures," said Yousuf. 

