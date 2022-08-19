Shahbaz Gill presented in Islamabad court after being deemed 'fit' by medical board

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill arrives in Islamabad district and sessions court from PIMS.

Doctors deem Gill fit and healthy.

Hearing will begin soon.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill is being presented before an Islamabad district and sessions court, where the police will request for an extension in his physical remand, Geo News reported on Friday.

The police escorted Gill to court in a wheelchair from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) in the early hours of Friday. Strict security arrangements are in place outside the court.

The hearing will be presided over by Duty Judge Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan, who has also reached the court.



Gill deemed fit

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Gill is absolutely healthy, declared a medical report by the PIMS Hospital.

Sources said doctors of the PIMS hospital released Gill's medical report late Thursday. The medical board issued the report after conducting ten different tests, including the coronavirus test. All his tests are clear, according to the report.

Besides, six different X-rays were also carried out. The report says the PTI leader is in good physical health and no signs of torture were found on his body.

Sources say that Shahbaz Gill can be discharged from the hospital at any time. The doctors of the medical board are of the opinion that Shahbaz Gill is fully fit but they have prevented the police officers from interrogating him at the hospital premises.