 
pakistan
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Farooq Aqdas

In historic first, Pakistan to attend counter-terrorism drills in India

By
Farooq Aqdas

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Representational image of a military drill. — Reuters/File
Representational image of a military drill. — Reuters/File

  • Pakistan to take part in drills as SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure member.
  • New Delhi officially intimated about Pakistan’s participation in exercises.
  • FO confirms Pakistan's participation in drills hosted by India under SCO RATS.

For the first time in history, Pakistan is going to attend the international counter-terrorism exercises in arch rival India this October, under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (SCO RATS). The two countries’ militaries have participated in counter-terror exercises in the past, but in different countries.

New Delhi has been officially intimated about Pakistan’s participation in the exercises. The exercises will be held in Mahesar and Pakistan will participate as a member of SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), say media reports.

Pakistan and India are members of the SCO that also includes Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

Related items

In a recent press briefing, spokesperson for the Foreign Office of Pakistan Asim Iftikhar had confirmed that Pakistan will attend the exercises hosted by India under the SCO RATS.

Relations between Pakistan and India have been seeing ups and downs in different eras but they went to an all-time low after the Pathankot and Pulwama incidents and August 5, 2019 action of the Indian government that revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to media reports, even back-channel talks have reached a dead-end with both sides stuck to their positions. Pakistan maintains that since the restoration of the special status of IIOJK no progress in relationships was possible, whereas India has shown interest in resumption of relationships, especially trade.

More From Pakistan:

Saeed Ghani steps down as Sindh minister

Saeed Ghani steps down as Sindh minister
Police forcing Gill to say I told him to make those remarks: Imran Khan

Police forcing Gill to say I told him to make those remarks: Imran Khan
Prohibited funds case: FIA to send another notice to Imran Khan

Prohibited funds case: FIA to send another notice to Imran Khan
Three more bodies fished out of Malir River as family drowns

Three more bodies fished out of Malir River as family drowns
5 friends swept away after Neelum Valley's Ratti Gali lake overflows

5 friends swept away after Neelum Valley's Ratti Gali lake overflows
WATCH: Shahbaz Gill bursts into tears on his way to court

WATCH: Shahbaz Gill bursts into tears on his way to court
PTA says internet services restored across Pakistan

PTA says internet services restored across Pakistan
Pakistan categorically rejects India's pre-poll rigging attempts in occupied Kashmir

Pakistan categorically rejects India's pre-poll rigging attempts in occupied Kashmir
Relentless rains kill 23 in Sindh, Balochistan

Relentless rains kill 23 in Sindh, Balochistan
Shahbaz Gill's condition not okay, do another medical check-up, rules Islamabad court

Shahbaz Gill's condition not okay, do another medical check-up, rules Islamabad court
Imran confuses people by distorting facts, playing mind games: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Imran confuses people by distorting facts, playing mind games: PM Shehbaz Sharif
Shahbaz Gill is fit and healthy: PIMS medical report

Shahbaz Gill is fit and healthy: PIMS medical report

Latest

view all