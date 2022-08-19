In historic first, Pakistan to attend counter-terrorism drills in India

Representational image of a military drill. — Reuters/File

For the first time in history, Pakistan is going to attend the international counter-terrorism exercises in arch rival India this October, under the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (SCO RATS). The two countries’ militaries have participated in counter-terror exercises in the past, but in different countries.



New Delhi has been officially intimated about Pakistan’s participation in the exercises. The exercises will be held in Mahesar and Pakistan will participate as a member of SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), say media reports.

Pakistan and India are members of the SCO that also includes Russia, China, Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.

In a recent press briefing, spokesperson for the Foreign Office of Pakistan Asim Iftikhar had confirmed that Pakistan will attend the exercises hosted by India under the SCO RATS.



Relations between Pakistan and India have been seeing ups and downs in different eras but they went to an all-time low after the Pathankot and Pulwama incidents and August 5, 2019 action of the Indian government that revoked the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to media reports, even back-channel talks have reached a dead-end with both sides stuck to their positions. Pakistan maintains that since the restoration of the special status of IIOJK no progress in relationships was possible, whereas India has shown interest in resumption of relationships, especially trade.