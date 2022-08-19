 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Light Up The Pink: BLACKPINK kicks off global campaign ahead of 'Pink Venom' release

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

BLACKPINK kicks off global campaign ahead of Pink Venom release
BLACKPINK kicks off global campaign ahead of 'Pink Venom' release

BLACKPINK is officially making their long-awaited comeback with their released single, Pink Venom. and the celebration plans to extend around the world.

The group will return with their second full album after two years, Born Pink, on September 16, 2022, and fans are excited over their second release.

YG Entertainment announced the 'Light Up The Pink' campaign with six major cities listed around the world.

Those cities will celebrate the group by lighting up in pink for the girls' group comeback.

Light Up The Pink: BLACKPINK kicks off global campaign ahead of Pink Venom release

Fans have even begun uploading photos of famous monuments in New York, Los Angeles, and Seoul in the campaign to celebrate the campaign.

Tokyo, Shanghai, and Bangkok will also join the campaign in the evening on August 19, 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at daughter North West with hilarious carpool singing video

Kim Kardashian pokes fun at daughter North West with hilarious carpool singing video

Darius Danesh: Gerard Butler reacts to Pop Idol star’s death

Darius Danesh: Gerard Butler reacts to Pop Idol star’s death
Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to Universal Studios visit amid explosive FBI exposé

Angelina Jolie takes son Knox to Universal Studios visit amid explosive FBI exposé

Bella Hadid was subjected to ‘racist bullying’ in school for being Arab

Bella Hadid was subjected to ‘racist bullying’ in school for being Arab
Brad Pitt ‘living in fear’ of Angelina Jolie ‘day and night’

Brad Pitt ‘living in fear’ of Angelina Jolie ‘day and night’
Prince Harry returns to his favourite place without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry returns to his favourite place without Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry ‘not a moaner’ in his memoir: ‘Echoes Diana’

Prince Harry ‘not a moaner’ in his memoir: ‘Echoes Diana’

Linda Evangelista blames her ‘vanity’ for botched cosmetic surgery

Linda Evangelista blames her ‘vanity’ for botched cosmetic surgery

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using wedding vows ‘for Netflix content’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of using wedding vows ‘for Netflix content’
Prince Harry's security row with the UK deemed ‘utterly ridiculous’

Prince Harry's security row with the UK deemed ‘utterly ridiculous’

Linda Evangelista uses tape, elastic to hide ‘deformity’ on new ‘Vogue’ cover

Linda Evangelista uses tape, elastic to hide ‘deformity’ on new ‘Vogue’ cover

Lady Louise Windsor follows William and Kate’s footsteps, heads to St. Andrews University

Lady Louise Windsor follows William and Kate’s footsteps, heads to St. Andrews University

Latest

view all