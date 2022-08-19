Kanye West won’t apologize for selling Yeezy Gap out of trash bags: ‘I’m an innovator’

Kanye West defended his “idea” of selling Yeezy Gap collection out of “trash bags” while saying that he will not be “apologizing” for his innovations.

The Praise-God hit-maker was criticised online after a Twitter user shared that the rapper has displayed his latest clothing collection in garbage bags.

“This is how they are selling Yeezy GAP,” the user wrote on the social site along with an image showing disheveled merchandise stuffed into large black bags at Gap stores.

“The sales associate said Ye got mad when he saw they had it on hangers and this is how he wanted it,” the user added. “They won’t help you find ur size too, you just have to just dig through everything.”

While defending his innovative idea, the rapper said that his merchandise is actually stuffed into large construction bags during interview with Fox News.

“I’m an innovator and I’m not here to sit up and apologize for my ideas,” Ye said. “That’s exactly what the media tries to do: make us apologize for any idea that doesn’t fall under exactly the way they want us to think.

“This is not a joke, this is not a game, this is not just a celebrity collaboration … this is my life,” he added. “I’m fighting for a position to be able to change clothing and bring the best design to the people.”

Previously, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband said that for his latest collection, “the homeless” are his inspiration, attracting severe criticism.

“Kanye’s fetish with the homeless as ‘fashion muses’ [is] everything that is wrong with billionaires,” one Twitter user wrote.

“They no longer see the plight of people, they don’t see humans that are suffering, they see opportunities to be edgy’ and profit,” the tweet further read.

“Why are the rich obsessed with looking poor? They love to play pretend,” another user added.