Court issues arrest warrants for Ata Tarar, 11 other PML-N leaders

Friday Aug 19, 2022

(L to R) PML-N leaders Rana Mashood, Ata Tarar, and Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar. — Twitter/PID/Facebook
  • Court issues arrest warrants for creating ruckus in Punjab Assembly.
  • Police say PML-N leaders knowingly did not show up for probe.
  • Ata Tarar, Rana Mashood, 10 other PML-N leaders to be arrested.

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate Friday issued the arrest warrants for a dozen PML-N leaders, including prime minister's special assistant Ata Tarar, in relation to a ruckus created at the Punjab Assembly.

A case was registered against the PML-N leaders over the ruckus which took place in April during the chief minister's election — when Hamza Shahbaz was elected to the top office.

During today's hearing, police station Qila Gujjar's investigation officer appeared before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Mudassir Hayat, where he sought the issuance of arrest warrants for the PML-N leaders.

The police officer told the judge that despite a case being registered against them, the PML-N leaders have knowingly refused to show up for the investigation.

The judge then approved the arrest warrants of the politicians.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Tarar, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Awais Leghari, Muhammad Mirza Javed, Malik Saif ul Malook Khokhar, Peer Khizer Hayat Shah Khagga, Raja Sagheer Ahmed, Mian Abdul Rauf, Pir Muhammad Ashraf Rasool, Bilal Farooq Tarar, and Rana Mannan Khan.

Khan harassing PML-N leadership: Hamza

In response, former chief minister Hamza condemned the arrest warrants and said that the raids conducted by the police at the residence of the PML-N leaders depicted a "dictatorial" mindset.

"This fascist government cannot break the spirit of the Muslim League through their mischievous actions. The police raids at Mashood's home violated the privacy of his house," the PML-N leader said.

He said that the Punjab government is using the police for revenge, adding that PTI Chairman Imran Khan is using the provincial government to harass the PML-N leadership.

"I applaud the courage of those who faced oppression and abuse for [nearly four] years. I was kept behind bars for 1.5 years in a political case," he added.

‘Return gift from Pervez Elahi’

Reacting to the development, Tarar said that the warrants against him and his brother — Bilal Tarar — are a “return gift” from Pervez Elahi for all the favours given to him by his ancestors.

“We will fight this political revenge and even if you add the name of my entire family members we will not surrender,” he wrote on Twitter, terming the case “ridiculous.”

