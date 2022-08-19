 
Linda Evangelista uses tape, elastic to hide ‘deformity’ on new ‘Vogue’ cover

Linda Evangelista, one of the biggest models from the 90s, is back on the cover of Vogue after a cosmetic procedure reportedly left her ‘disfigured’.

Evangelista, whose fat-freezing treatment ‘backfired’ and left her with increased fat cells instead of decreasing them, reportedly had her face, jaw, and neck pulled back using tape and elastic for the Vogue cover story pictures.

“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can't walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” she told the magazine, before adding that she was ‘trying to love myself as I am’.

She then added: “But for the photos. Look, for photos I always think we're here to create fantasies. We're creating dreams. I think it's allowed. Also, all my insecurities are taken care of in these pictures, so I got to do what I love to do.”

Evangelista, once one of the top supermodels in the world, came out with her nightmare experience with CoolSculpting, last year, sharing that she was forced to take a backseat from her career after the procedure left her ‘brutally disfigured’.

“If I had known side-effects may include losing your livelihood and you'll end up so depressed that you hate yourself... I wouldn't have taken that risk,” she also told Vogue. 

