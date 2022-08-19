 
Evidence shows Shahbaz Gill faced ‘sexual abuse', says PTI Chairman Imran Khan

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) gestures while addressing his supporters during a campaign meeting ahead of general elections in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 21, 2018. — Reuters
  • Imran Khan vows to bring those who "tortured" Shahbaz Gill to justice.
  • "All the pictures and videos show clearly Gill was tortured," Khan says.
  • Babar Awan says Khan to lead rally for Gill's release tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan Friday demanded justice for his chief of staff, Shahbaz Gill, and claimed that he was sexually abused while in police custody.

"All the pictures and videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally and physically, including sexual abuse — most too gruesome to relate," the PTI chairman said in a series of tweets.

Despite the police's demand to extend Gill's remand in a sedition case, a district and sessions court in Islamabad earlier today ordered to send him to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) for a reassessment of his health.

"Shahbaz Gill's condition is not fine," the court remarked while announcing the verdict reserved by duty judge Judicial Magistrate Raja Farrukh Ali Khan.

PTI leaders have demanded the release of Gill from police custody and repeatedly claimed that he was tortured in police custody. Amnesty International has also raised concerns over reports regarding the PTI leader.

Gill is currently under treatment at the PIMS hospital after his health reportedly deteriorated at the Adiala Jail. Subsequently, a medical board was formed to determine the condition of Gill.

The board recommended several tests and X-rays for the PTI leader. The results showed that there were no abnormalities and his health was fine.

Meanwhile, the PTI chairman said the police humiliated Gill for breaking him down and that he now has full detailed information about the events regarding Gill's episode.

"ICT police says it did not inflict any torture. So my question is: Who tortured Gill?" Khan asked.

The PTI chairman added that there is a general perception in the public at large and in "our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture".

"Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible and bring them to justice," he added.

Later, the PTI chairman went to the PIMS hospital to meet his chief of staff, but the police barred him from meeting Gill.

Khan to lead rally for Gill's release tomorrow

In a press conference earlier, ex-special assistant to prime minister Babar Awan said that Khan will lead a rally for party leader Shahbaz Gill's release tomorrow (Saturday).

PTI leader Babar Awan addressing a press conference in Islamabad, on August 19, 2022. — YouTube/Geo News
Awan said that the party is "united" when it comes to Gill as he is an asset of the PTI. He also said that Khan would visit Gill today.

Awan slammed the government and police for "custodian torture", saying that such events were not witnessed in the past.

"Shahbaz Gill is an asset of the PTI; he sacrificed everything for the party. The reason behind torturing him is to force him to speak something against Imran Khan," Awan said.

The PTI leader added that no one can be tortured and forced to speak something that they wish not to. "Several cases have been lodged against [politicians] in the past, but never have they been treated in such a manner."

