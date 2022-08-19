 
entertainment
Friday Aug 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry and Meghan's UK visit dubbed 'calculated provocation'

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 19, 2022

Harry and Meghans UK visit dubbed calculated provocation
Harry and Meghan's UK visit dubbed 'calculated provocation'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been 'provoking' The Firm amid their visit to the UK.

According to a royal expert, The Firm will not be happy with the Duke and Duchess carrying out their idea of being ’hybrid working royals’ despite it being dismissed by the monarch.

A former Buckingham Palace staffer told The Daily Beast: “The chutzpah of those two is unreal. Their proposal for being hybrid working royals was comprehensively rejected [at the Sandringham Summit], but it looks like they are just going ahead and doing it anyway.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s biographer Duncan Larcombe also told the outlet: “To the casual observer, especially overseas and even more especially in America, this will look like Harry and Meghan are back doing royal jobs.”

“Especially given that one of the gigs Harry is doing is the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he actually was a working royal,” he continued.

“It will be incredibly high-profile. They will be all over the media, and you won’t be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing.

“It’s a calculated provocation on their part. They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the queen,” the expert added.

More From Entertainment:

Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise works at garden for £6.63 per hour

Queen’s granddaughter Lady Louise works at garden for £6.63 per hour

Prince Charles and William 'engaging in dramatic fights' over the throne?

Prince Charles and William 'engaging in dramatic fights' over the throne?
'Relevant' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'achieved' what they wanted

'Relevant' Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'achieved' what they wanted
Diana would be ‘saddened by the break with’ Harry and William

Diana would be ‘saddened by the break with’ Harry and William
Trevor Noah reflects on cancel culture months after Will Smith’s Oscars infamous slap

Trevor Noah reflects on cancel culture months after Will Smith’s Oscars infamous slap
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘greatest ever living soap opera’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘greatest ever living soap opera’
‘Damaged’ Prince Harry ‘can’t be trusted’ to be the storyteller of the truth

‘Damaged’ Prince Harry ‘can’t be trusted’ to be the storyteller of the truth
Prince William is ‘lucky to sit at bottom of pile’ of monarchy

Prince William is ‘lucky to sit at bottom of pile’ of monarchy
Victoria Beckham accentuates her hourglass figure in chic purple silk dress

Victoria Beckham accentuates her hourglass figure in chic purple silk dress
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘struggling to remain cordial’ with Kate

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ‘struggling to remain cordial’ with Kate
Prince Harry ‘leading royal rebellion’ against Firm’s values

Prince Harry ‘leading royal rebellion’ against Firm’s values
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles serve ultimate couple goals in latest pics

Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles serve ultimate couple goals in latest pics

Latest

view all