Shahbaz Gill torture: Police inquiry launched under IG Islamabad

Shahbaz Gill. Screengrab of a Twitter video.

ISLAMABAD: A police inquiry has been instituted to investigate the allegations of torture of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.



According to sources, the IG Islamabad is leading the inquiry and has been ordered by the Islamabad High Court to submit a report.

The sources said DIG Headquarters Islamabad chaired an important meeting with top police officials and the investigation team. The probe team briefed the high-ups about judicial proceedings.



The police have also started recording statements on the torture allegations. Statements were taken from doctors on Gill's health condition.

The sources further said that the diet of the PTI leader will be fully monitored.

In a series of tweets, Imran demanded justice for Gill. "All the pictures and videos show clearly Gill was tortured both mentally and physically, including sexual abuse — most too gruesome to relate," the PTI chairman said.

The PTI chairman claimed the police humiliated Gill and that he now has detailed information about the events regarding Gill's torture.

"ICT police says it did not inflict any torture. So my question is: Who tortured Gill?" Khan asked.

The PTI chairman added that there is a general perception in the public at large and in "our minds too as to who could have carried out the gruesome torture".

"Remember the public will react. We will leave no stone unturned to find out those responsible and bring them to justice," he added.