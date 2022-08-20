'Joyous' Princess Diana made happy calls after Britons snubbed Charles as King

Princess Diana reportedly jumped out of joy when Britons rejected the idea of Prince Charles as their future King.



In 1997, the British population was asked their choice for the future of the monarchy, reveals commentator Katie Nicholl. As many snubbed the Prince of Wales and his then-girlfriend Camilla Parker, Diana rejoiced over the verdict.



The presenter told the audience: "If you want to see King Charles and Queen Camilla as the future heads of our monarchy, hold up a blue card.



"If you don’t, then please hold up a red card."

"And that looks like a sea of red – a pretty clear message the King of Wales," the presenter said at the time.

Ms Nicholl commented: “You see the audience almost unanimously voting red.

"You know, against Charles and Camilla.

"I do remember being told by a close friend of Diana that she watched that programme with absolute glee and also wanted all of her friends to call up and make sure that there was a sea of red cards on the TV and in studios as well."

Diana and Charles ended their marriage in 1996. The latter went on to marry longtime love interest Camilla in 2005.