Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

August suicide blast terrorist among two killed in IBO.

Security forces recover weapons, ammunition from terrorists.

Terrorists remained involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces gunned down two terrorists in a North Waziristan intelligence-based operation (IBO), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Saturday.

In the statement, the military's media wing said the operation took place in the district's Mir Ali area after an intense exchange of fire between troops and terrorists.

Among the killed terrorists was commander Khabaib alias Bilal of Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, who was involved in the suicide attack on the security forces convoy in Mir Ali earlier this month.

After the terrorists were gunned down, security forces recovered weapons and ammunition.



"The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces, preparation of IEDs and killing of innocent citizens," the ISPR said.

The suicide attack

Four soldiers embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a military convoy in the Mir Ali area on August 9.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Shah Zaib, Lance Naik Sajjad, Sepoy Umair and Sepoy Khurram, said the military’s media wing.

“The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the scourge of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said, adding that the sacrifices of the brave soldiers will not go in vain.