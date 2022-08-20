Undertake all measures to assist Balochistan govt, army chief tells Balochistan corps commander

Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa speaks in this undated photo. — still from ISPR video

Gen Bajwa says army stands with flood-affected people in testing time.

Directs Balochistan Corps to provide relief to people on an emergency basis.

Balochistan has been badly hit by floods in ongoing monsoon season.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday directed Commander Balochistan Corps Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor to ensure complete support to the Balochistan government.

The army chief's directions, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), came during a call with the commander Balochistan corps. Gen Bajwa got an update on the flood situation in the province.

"COAS directed commander to undertake all measures to assist Govt of Balochistan for rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts on an emergency basis in coordination with civil administration," the ISPR said.

Gen Bajwa said unprecedented rains have caused devastation to human life and communication infrastructure, especially in Balochistan. He said army resources will be utilised to help the affected population and restore critical communication infrastructure as an immediate temporary measure.



The army chief said Pakistan Army stands with the flood-affected population in this testing time and shall undertake the assistance effort as a national obligation.

The province's infrastructure has been badly affected during the ongoing rains and floods have washed away several roads, while more than 200 people have been killed.

Balochistan received 371% more rains between July 1 and August 19 this year, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) data showed. In the month of August alone, Balochistan received 237% more rain in the first 19 days.

PMD officials have said that climate change can be attributed to “extraordinarily above normal rains” in Sindh and Balochistan in the current monsoon season.