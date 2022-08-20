 
Showbiz
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

SonamKapoor, AnandAhuja welcome baby boy: report
SonamKapoor, AnandAhuja welcome baby boy: report

Bollywood A-listers Actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have just welcomed their brand new baby boy this Saturday and the internet is in a frenzy. 

The Veere Di Wedding star shared the good news on Instagram by sharing a post. 

The caption of which read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends, and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."

Earlier, the Bollywood diva announced her pregnancy by sharing stunning pictures and penning a beautiful note, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can't wait to welcome you."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai after dating for some years. 

More From Showbiz:

Amara Sikander mirrors ‘Ms. Marvel’s deeply connected family values in epic finale artwork

Amara Sikander mirrors ‘Ms. Marvel’s deeply connected family values in epic finale artwork
Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to star in a movie together soon

Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan to star in a movie together soon

Rajpal Yadav on being a supporting actor: 'It's like IPL of entertainment'

Rajpal Yadav on being a supporting actor: 'It's like IPL of entertainment'
From YouTube to Hollywood: How Justin Bibis re-emerged from oblivion

From YouTube to Hollywood: How Justin Bibis re-emerged from oblivion
Rohit Shetty announces 'Golmaal 5' with Ajay Devgn

Rohit Shetty announces 'Golmaal 5' with Ajay Devgn
Ali Sethi's viral 'Pasoori' gets a remix with African Fusion

Ali Sethi's viral 'Pasoori' gets a remix with African Fusion
Abhishek Bachchan called 'better actor' than Amitabh Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan called 'better actor' than Amitabh Bachchan
Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of new 'Brahmastra' song 'Dance Ka Bhoot'

Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of new 'Brahmastra' song 'Dance Ka Bhoot'

Shahid Kapoor dances with wife Mira in new viral video: Watch

Shahid Kapoor dances with wife Mira in new viral video: Watch
Shah Rukh Khan prediction about Ranveer Singh comes to life! Read Inside

Shah Rukh Khan prediction about Ranveer Singh comes to life! Read Inside

Latest

view all