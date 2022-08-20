 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 20 2022
Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Will Smith resumes negotiations with Netflix for biopic post Oscars slapgate 

Hollywood star Will Smith's shelved biopic is reportedly back in development.

As per sources claimed, the streaming giant Netflix, which halted talks over a tell-all film of the King Richard actor's life following the infamous Oscars slap scandal, is reportedly looking to reopen stalled negotiations.

"Will was left out in the cold by Netflix and Apple+ in the wake of the slap. He has since apologized and stepped out of the spotlight for a lengthy period,” a source told The Sun.

“It has been made clear discussions can be started again about a biopic which Netflix were interested in,” the source further stated,

An insider also added, "Arguably, the slap, and the fallout, are pivotal moments in Will's life and will become part of the storyline of his life. Netflix wants to be part of those conversations and Will's team have no doubt Apple will follow suit."

Smith was earlier this month seen in public for the first time since he slapped comedian Chris Rock at this year's Oscars stage for cracking a joke about his 50-year-old wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaven head to GI Jane's reference.

The Pursuit of Happyness actor then issued a public apology via video online last month to Rock and said he was "deeply remorseful."

“I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is that he’s not ready to talk and when he is, he will reach out,” he said in the video.

“So I will say to you, Chris, ‘I apologise to you’. My behaviour was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you are ready to talk.”

