 
sports
Saturday Aug 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

Aqib Javed blames workload for Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury

By
SDSports desk

Saturday Aug 20, 2022

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aqib Javed (L), CEO Atif Rana and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars' head coach Aqib Javed (L), CEO Atif Rana and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Lahore Qalandars

  • Aqib Javed says it could be due to workload as Shaheen Shah Afridi has been playing cricket continuously.
  • He suggests team management deal with it patiently.
  • Qalandars' CEO Atif Rana ensured full support to young pacer.

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars' head coach Aqib Javed thinks that workload could be the reason behind pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury.

Earlier today, PCB announced that Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, dealing a major setback to the Pakistan side, who were banking on his bowling in the upcoming international tournament.

The former Test cricketer, while sharing his thoughts on Afridi's ouster, suggested the team management deal with it patiently.

Related items

"It could be due to workload. Shaheen has been playing cricket continuously. No doubt, it's a huge loss for Pakistan before Asia Cup and the team will feel his absence," he told Geo News.

"Team management should deal with patience. Do not panic in this situation and let Shaheen recover completely. He has a long career ahead," he added.

Javed said Pakistani left-arm bowlers have always troubled Indian batters. "Previously, it was Amir and then Shaheen, left-arm pacers always gave tough time to Indian batters. Amir led us to victory in Champions Trophy 2017 and Shaheen in T20 World Cup 2021," he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Qalandars' CEO Atif Rana ensured full support to the young pacer. "We pray for Shaheen's swift recovery. Lahore Qalandars is always there to support our champion captain. We look forward to seeing him in a Pakistan shirt soon," he said.

More From Sports:

Will Shaheen, Bumrah’s absence haunt Pakistan, India in Asia Cup?

Will Shaheen, Bumrah’s absence haunt Pakistan, India in Asia Cup?
Here are the favourite food items of top 10 Pakistani, Indian cricketers

Here are the favourite food items of top 10 Pakistani, Indian cricketers

Who should replace Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup?

Who should replace Shaheen Afridi in Asia Cup?
Mohammad Amir left confused after seeing his name trend on Twitter?

Mohammad Amir left confused after seeing his name trend on Twitter?
Asia Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi asks fans to pray for quick recovery

Asia Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi asks fans to pray for quick recovery

‘Happiest man’: Netizens mock Rohit Sharma after Shaheen Afridi’s exclusion from Asia Cup

‘Happiest man’: Netizens mock Rohit Sharma after Shaheen Afridi’s exclusion from Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi’s reaction after PCB medical report

Asia Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi’s reaction after PCB medical report
Fans dejected after Shaheen Afridi's exclusion from Asia Cup 2022

Fans dejected after Shaheen Afridi's exclusion from Asia Cup 2022
In major blow to Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

In major blow to Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi ruled out of Asia Cup 2022
Kobe Bryant’s widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread

Kobe Bryant’s widow says she fears fatal crash photos will spread
Asia Cup 2022: Why is Asif Ali's focus not just on India?

Asia Cup 2022: Why is Asif Ali's focus not just on India?
Babar Azam ‘mixture of Ronaldo, Messi’, Shahdab Khan tells ex-Man Utd keeper Edwin van der Sar

Babar Azam ‘mixture of Ronaldo, Messi’, Shahdab Khan tells ex-Man Utd keeper Edwin van der Sar

Latest

view all