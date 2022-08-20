Aqib Javed blames workload for Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury

Lahore Qalandars' head coach Aqib Javed (L), CEO Atif Rana and pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. — Lahore Qalandars

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars' head coach Aqib Javed thinks that workload could be the reason behind pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi's injury.



Earlier today, PCB announced that Afridi has been ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, dealing a major setback to the Pakistan side, who were banking on his bowling in the upcoming international tournament.

The former Test cricketer, while sharing his thoughts on Afridi's ouster, suggested the team management deal with it patiently.

"It could be due to workload. Shaheen has been playing cricket continuously. No doubt, it's a huge loss for Pakistan before Asia Cup and the team will feel his absence," he told Geo News.



"Team management should deal with patience. Do not panic in this situation and let Shaheen recover completely. He has a long career ahead," he added.

Javed said Pakistani left-arm bowlers have always troubled Indian batters. "Previously, it was Amir and then Shaheen, left-arm pacers always gave tough time to Indian batters. Amir led us to victory in Champions Trophy 2017 and Shaheen in T20 World Cup 2021," he highlighted.

Meanwhile, Qalandars' CEO Atif Rana ensured full support to the young pacer. "We pray for Shaheen's swift recovery. Lahore Qalandars is always there to support our champion captain. We look forward to seeing him in a Pakistan shirt soon," he said.