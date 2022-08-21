 
Jennifer Lopez arrives hospital to support Ben Affleck as his mom receives stitches

Ben Affleck appeared to be a lucky man as his new wife Jennifer Lopez left her wedding preparations to stand with her hubby in a difficult situation.

Lopez supported her new husband Affleck as his mother received stitches after incident at Georgia estate – hours ahead of family wedding celebrations.

The singer won hearts with her sweet gesture as she visited Affleck's injured mother in hospital, hours before their three-day-long wedding celebrations.

The famous couple were seen outside Savannah hospital on Friday after an incident at her son’s Georgia estate supposedly left the actor's mother needing medical attention.

Chris Anne Boldt reportedly fell off a dock and cut her leg at the Riceboro property where Ben and Jennifer are holding a huge party this weekend to celebrate their recent nuptials in Las Vegas.

Lopez is said to have been rushed to hospital requiring stitches after the Batman actor called the emergency services upon finding her at his house.

Ben Affleck's mom had a gauze on her leg after treatment, but thankfully, the incident was not serious. It’s understood that a main ceremony will still go ahead on Saturday, with a family barbecue scheduled for Sunday.

