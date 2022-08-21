Ruling coalition urges SC to take action against Imran for threatening female judge, cops

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (centre), PPP’s Asif Ali Zardari (right) and JUF’s Fazlur Rehman (left) speak during a press conference in Islamabad, on March 28, 2022. — AFP

Ruling coalition urges SC to take legal action against Imran Khan for threatening female judge and police officers.

PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, JUI-F, and others take strong exception to "derogatory speech made by Imran".

A day earlier, Khan had warned that he would “not leave” IG Islamabad, deputy inspector-general, and female magistrate.

ISLAMABAD: The ruling coalition on Sunday urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) to take legal action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for threatening a female judge and police officers during a public rally in Islamabad on Saturday.

A day earlier, Imran Khan had warned that he would “not leave” Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector-general, and female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for allegedly torturing PTI leader Shahbaz Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he had said while addressing a public gathering at the F-9 park. The former prime minister called out Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who last week had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she too should prepare herself as a case will also be registered against her.



In a joint statement, PML-N, PPP, MQM-P, JUI-F, and others took strong exception to the speech made by Imran against the female judge and Islamabad police officials.

The statement read out that Imran Khan had uttered the name of the woman judge in the PTI rally and also intimidated her. Moreover, they also slammed the threatening language used against the Islamabad police officials.

“Threats hurled are blatant bullying and violation of law. ‘Traitor’ is the one who plotted to incite mutiny in the army and received the foreign funding,” read the statement.

The ruling parties accused Khan and his aides of interfering in the matters of the interior ministry while intimidating police officers performing their respective duties in accordance to law.

Islamabad police respond to Khan’s threats

Responding to the threats hurled by the PTI chairman, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police on Sunday said that police personnel will perform their duties diligently.

Taking to Twitter, the police said that they had taken an oath to serve the nation at all times.

“All officers are rendering their services with complete responsibility and continue to discharge them. The police is an organised institution and we are bound to perform our duties come what may,” the ICT added. The police could not indulge in any mismanagement, it added

“Anyone threatening the police or making false accusations will be dealt with according to the law,” said the ICT.

“All officers are rendering their services with complete responsibility and continue to discharge them,” it added.