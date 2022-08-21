Amber Heard hit Johnny Depp after the ‘door slammed on my foot: Unearthed doc

Amber Heard’s admission about hitting Johnny Depp made multiple rounds on the internet, with a large number of people branding her of being the perpetrator in all domestic fights.

However, the Aquaman star’s true reasons for getting physical with her ex-husband have just come to light in a series of court documents, with un-redacted bits.

According to page 21 of the official transcript, Amber’s conversation with Depp is highlighted in red.

In it, she can be seen apologizing to Depp and explaining the real reason she hit him.

It reads, “I hit you. Yes. After I felt like that barrier was broken down. When my – when – when the door slammed on my foot, I went, ‘oh [expletive], it’s – in my head. I want, ‘oh [expletive], it’s going down’.”

Unsealed Court Document from Defamation case

“I reacted to the pain,” she added later into the recorded admission. “the [expletive] door caught me. And I thought he’s getting violent. I thought we were going there in my head. We’ve been there before. And I reacted.”

“last time, the last three fights all in Toronto, I didn’t react. And I felt [expletive] over, royally [expletive] over, because no one was in more pain than me for that entire week following. Because I heard everything that you just cannot imagine to somebody.”

In it, she could even be heard sneaking in a jibe against Depp who demanded time off from the relationship to ‘reassess’ and added, “And I didn’t react. I didn’t stoop to that level. I didn’t call you names. I didn’t tell you I didn’t love you. I didn’t [inaudible] I didn’t do any of the [expletive]. I didn’t say I was leaving.”