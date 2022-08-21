PTI's Gill 'torture drama' concocted to divert attention from anti-state narrative: Rana Sanaullah

 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 21 2022
Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah addressing a press conference in Islamabad on August 21, 2022. — Screengrab courtesy Youtube/HumNews
Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Sunday said that the recent "drama" by the PTI where it has repeatedly alleged that chairman Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill was tortured is nothing but a "lie" with the aim of diverting attention from the party's "anti-state" narrative.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the interior minister said: "Shahbaz Gill had everything planned with the private television channel, from when they will call him, to how long the conversation will run."

He was referring to the August 8 conversation on television by Gill where he spoke against the army. The next day he was arrested on sedition charges.

"I can confirm as the interior minister that no torture was carried out against Gill," said Sanaullah.

The interior minister denounced Khan's remarks from the night prior, when he addressed a rally and spoke at length against the police and judiciary, saying that "Imran Niazi's narrative is an anti-state agenda".


More to follow.

