Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role

Kareena Kapoor Khan gets ruthlessly bashed for comment on ‘Jab We Met’ role

Kareena Kapoor Khan is making waves in headlines ever since Laal Singh Chaddha's release, however, her recent comment about her role in Jab We Met got her into trouble.

In the latest episode of Case Toh Banta Hai, Kareena reportedly said, “Mere Geet play karne ke baad harem pants ki sale aur Indian Railways ki revenue, dono badh gayi hai by the way. (After I played Geet, the revenue for both Indian railways and harem pants has increased)."

Ever since she made the comment, Kareena was relentlessly trolled online by Indian nationals who think she is way too “delusional” to consider herself “important.”

However, Kareena has not replied to any of the comments yet.