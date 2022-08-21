Karachi weather update: More rain expected over next 24 hours

Commuters ride motorbikes along a street during monsoon rains in Karachi. Photo: AFP/file

Met Office forecasts light showers in Karachi over next 24 hours.

Monsoon currents still penetrating in most central and lower parts of country, says PMD.

PMD warns heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Sukkur, Larkana, Malakand, Buner, Kurram and Khyber today.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast more showers in Karachi during the next 24 hours under the influence of the season's fourth monsoon spell.

In a statement, the Met Office said that the port city is expected to receive light rain during the forecast period. Weather is likely to remain cloudy over the next 24 hours and the maximum temperature is expected to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, it added.

In addition to this, the humidity level was recorded at 88% in the port city.



In its daily weather forecast, the PMD said that monsoon currents are still penetrating in most central and lower parts of the country and a westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country.

“Rain-wind/thundershower is expected at scattered places in northeast Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Kashmir, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan today,” read the statement.

The PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Malakand, Buner, Mohmand, Kurram and Khyber on August 21 (today).

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak and Lakki Marwat today, it added.