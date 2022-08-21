 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: More rain expected over next 24 hours

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Commuters ride motorbikes along a street during monsoon rains in Karachi. Photo: AFP/file
Commuters ride motorbikes along a street during monsoon rains in Karachi. Photo: AFP/file
  • Met Office forecasts light showers in Karachi over next 24 hours.
  • Monsoon currents still penetrating in most central and lower parts of  country, says PMD.
  • PMD warns heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Sukkur, Larkana, Malakand, Buner, Kurram and Khyber today.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast more showers in Karachi during the next 24 hours under the influence of the season's fourth monsoon spell.

In a statement, the Met Office said that the port city is expected to receive light rain during the forecast period. Weather is likely to remain cloudy over the next 24 hours and the maximum temperature is expected to range between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius, it added.

Related items

In addition to this, the humidity level was recorded at 88% in the port city.

In its daily weather forecast, the PMD said that monsoon currents are still penetrating in most central and lower parts of the country and a westerly wave is also affecting western and upper parts of the country.

“Rain-wind/thundershower is expected at scattered places in northeast Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Kashmir, Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan today,” read the statement.

The PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Malakand, Buner, Mohmand, Kurram and Khyber on August 21 (today).

Flash flooding is expected in Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Musa Khel, Sherani, Sibbi, Bolan, hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak and Lakki Marwat today, it added.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Another video of Shahbaz Gill from PIMS hospital surfaces

WATCH: Another video of Shahbaz Gill from PIMS hospital surfaces
PTI's Gill 'torture drama' concocted to divert attention from anti-state narrative: Rana Sanaullah

PTI's Gill 'torture drama' concocted to divert attention from anti-state narrative: Rana Sanaullah
Ruling coalition urges SC to take action against Imran for threatening female judge, cops

Ruling coalition urges SC to take action against Imran for threatening female judge, cops
PM Shehbaz orders fixed sales tax collection from shopkeepers suspended

PM Shehbaz orders fixed sales tax collection from shopkeepers suspended
Did not misquote Imran Khan’s remarks on Rushdie, clarifies The Guardian

Did not misquote Imran Khan’s remarks on Rushdie, clarifies The Guardian
Weekly currency update: Rupee likely to stay stable against dollar next week

Weekly currency update: Rupee likely to stay stable against dollar next week
Death toll from torrential rains in Balochistan surges to 215

Death toll from torrential rains in Balochistan surges to 215
What are PTI's chances of reclaiming Karachi's NA-245 constituency?

What are PTI's chances of reclaiming Karachi's NA-245 constituency?
Is Shahbaz Gill faking it or was he actually tortured in custody?

Is Shahbaz Gill faking it or was he actually tortured in custody?
Karachi voting in crucial NA-245 by-poll today

Karachi voting in crucial NA-245 by-poll today
PEMRA bars TV channels from live telecasting Imran Khan speeches

PEMRA bars TV channels from live telecasting Imran Khan speeches
PM Shehbaz Sharif dissolves PMC, suspends officials

PM Shehbaz Sharif dissolves PMC, suspends officials

Latest

view all