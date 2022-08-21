 
Prince Harry sparks fears he’ll ‘shock drop’ memoir on Royal Family

Palace staffers have reportedly erupted into a frenzy after news of Prince Harry’s alleged memoir “shock drop” took fans by surprise.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Katie Harris in a piece for Express UK.

The piece illustrates “The royals are bracing for the forthcoming book, which he has vowed will be an ‘accurate and wholly truthful' account of his life.”

She added, “There will be concern that the Duke will delve into his rift with his older brother Prince William, his troubled relationship with his father Prince Charles, his view of stepmother Camilla and the Megxit fallout.”

“It comes as he and Meghan Markle, who are living in California after quitting royal duties in 2020, are returning to Britain next month for a number of charity visits.”

