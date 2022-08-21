 
pakistan
Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
APP
,
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz, COAS Gen Bajwa review relief operations in flood-stricken areas

By
APP
,
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — APP/File
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L) and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa. — APP/File 

  • PM Shehbaz talks about of situation of flood affectees in Sindh.
  • He stresses upon acceleration of efforts. 
  • Army chief apprises PM of army’s full cooperation in process.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday was briefed about the ongoing rescue and relief operations being carried out by the Pakistan Army in telephone conversations with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) chairperson Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz. 

In a telephonic conversation with COAS Gen Bajwa, the prime minister talked about the situation of flood affectees and relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-hit areas, especially in Sindh.

According to the PM Office, the premier stressed upon acceleration of the efforts.

The army chief apprised the prime minister of the army’s full cooperation in the process while PM Shehbaz appreciated the army's cooperation and passion.

Observing helicopters to be helpful in the operations since the linking roads between Sindh and Balochistan provinces had been eroded, the prime minister directed for provision of helicopters in the province.

General Bajwa also informed that he had issued special direction to the commander southern command over the relief activities in Balochistan.

The premier directed the relevant authorities of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to immediately distribute support funds among the flood affectees of Sindh.

On the other hand, NDMA Chairperson Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz apprised the PM of the latest situation of rainfall and floods in Sindh including the cooperation extended during the ongoing rescue and relief operations in two provinces and measures taken so far.   

