Sunday Aug 21 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Case registered against Imran Khan under anti-terrorism law for threatening judge, police officials

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Sunday Aug 21, 2022

Former prime minister Imran Khan speaking at a UN event. — AFP/File
  • FIR has been registered against Imran Khan on complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Margalla Police Station of Islamabad.
  • FIR says main aim of intimidation was to prevent police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations.
  • FIR states that Imran Khan's speech was aimed to spread unrest and terror among the people.

ISLAMABAD: A first information report (FIR) was registered against former prime minister Imran Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act for threatening an additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of Magistrate Ali Javed in Islamabad's Margalla Police Station under Section 7 of ATA.

The FIR states that the PTI chairman threatened Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and police officers at a rally in F-9 Park to “terrorise” police officials and judiciary. The main aim of the intimidation was to prevent the police officers and judiciary from carrying out their legal obligations, says the FIR.

The FIR states that Imran Khan's speech was aimed to spread unrest and terror among the people.

A day earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan warned that he would “not leave” Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for torturing Shahbaz Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said while addressing a public gathering at the F-9 park. The former prime minister called out Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who last week had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she, too, should prepare herself as the case will also be registered against her.

The PTI chief passed the remarks while leading a rally in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of incarcerated leader Shahbaz Gill, who the party said was subjected to alleged “gruesome torture” in police custody.

He further went on to say that if a case can be registered against Gill, then, Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif, and Rana Sanaullah will also face judicial proceedings.

“They [coalition government] are trying to scare us by torturing Gill,” he said, adding that this is a “decisive moment” for the people of the country.

