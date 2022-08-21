Foreign Minister Bilawal postpones four-country trip due to calamities caused by rains

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. — AFP/File

FM Bilawal postpones official visits to European countries due to calamities caused by ongoing rains, flooding.

Foreign minister is looking forward to his interactions with his counterparts, other dignitaries and media.

Bilawal's visits to capitals will be rescheduled at mutually agreed later dates.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari postponed his official visits to four European countries in view of calamities across Pakistan caused by the ongoing heavy monsoon rains and flooding, a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The foreign minister was set to depart on a four country-trip including Germany, Denmark, Sweden and Norway in a bid to strengthen Pakistan’s engagement with Europe and share its perspective on regional and global issues from August 22-26.

According to the statement, Bilawal delayed his visits due to the heavy damages to lives and property caused by the torrential rains in the country.



The foreign minister is looking forward to his interactions with his counterparts, other dignitaries and media, as part of Pakistan’s continued engagement with Europe.

FM Bilawal's visits to these capitals will be rescheduled at mutually agreed later dates in consultation with the host governments, said the ministry.