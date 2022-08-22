 
pakistan
FBISE issues statement for SSC, HSSC 2023 exams

Students solving question papers during the annual examination of HSC (Part-II) at Hayat Girl’s High School in Hyderabad, on July 27, 2022. — APP
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) Monday issued a statement regarding the examinations of SSC and HSSC, scheduled to take place next year.

In the statement, the FBISE said that all examinations will be students learning outcome (SLO) and curriculum-based, according to the contents of the national curriculum.

This will apply to the subjects of English Compulsory, Urdu Compulsory, Pakistan Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, and Mathematics, the statement said.

Moreover, there are no prescribed textbooks by FBISE in the above-mentioned subjects, the board noted. All given books referred by the board should be considered as reference material, it added.

