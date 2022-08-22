IHC to start contempt proceedings against Imran Khan for threatening judge Zeba Chaudhry

PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a public gathering. — AFP/File

IHC's larger bench to hear contempt case against Imran Khan tomorrow.

Larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb to hear case.

Decision to issue contempt of court notice by IHC was taken after consultations with all other judges.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Monday took notice of the threats issued by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and will issue contempt of court notice to the former prime minister.

The decision to issue the contempt of court notice by IHC was taken in response to the registrar’s note and after consultations with all the other judges.

A larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the contempt case against Imran Khan. The bench is expected to hold a hearing of the case tomorrow.

The IHC notice comes a day after a first information report (FIR) was registered against Khan under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening the judge and senior police officers at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park. IHC had, earlier today, approved the transit bail of the PTI leader today.

What did Imran Khan say?

Last week, the PTI chief warned that he would “not leave” Islamabad's inspector-general, deputy inspector general, and female magistrate, vowing to file cases against them for torturing Shahbaz Gill.

“We will not spare the IG and DIG,” he said while addressing a public gathering at the F-9 park. The former prime minister called out Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who last week had approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital police, and said she, too, should prepare herself as the case will also be registered against her.

The PTI chief passed the remarks while leading a rally in Islamabad from Zero Point to F-9 Park in support of incarcerated leader Shahbaz Gill, who the party said was subjected to alleged “gruesome torture” in police custody.

He further went on to say that if a case can be registered against Gill, then, Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif, and Rana Sanaullah will also face judicial proceedings.

“They [coalition government] are trying to scare us by torturing Gill,” he said, adding that this is a “decisive moment” for the people of the country.