Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report

Experts warn Prince William is starting to ‘tread’ on Prince Harry’s toes at this point and the duo is reaching both their boiling points as a result.

Royal columnist Daniela Elser issued this observation, in her new piece for News.com.

It read, “That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further."

"Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother's toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry's bare feet.”

"Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry’s book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach boiling point?"