 
entertainment
Monday Aug 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report
Prince William, Harry’s tensions ‘reaching boiling point’: report

Experts warn Prince William is starting to ‘tread’ on Prince Harry’s toes at this point and the duo is reaching both their boiling points as a result.

Royal columnist Daniela Elser issued this observation, in her new piece for News.com.

It read, “That William is now undertaking a New York climate event of his very own, and with all the opportunities to flaunt his statesman credentials, may well only inflame family tensions further."

"Whether entirely coincidental or not, this all feels like William not so much treading on his younger brother's toes but enthusiastically clog dancing over Harry's bare feet.”

"Between the Sussexes descending on London, William launching himself on the US market and the mystery of Harry’s book all nearly simultaneously bubbling away, are things about to reach boiling point?"

More From Entertainment:

Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview

Prince Andrew's 'satirical' musical to include disastrous Newsnight interview
Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit

Harry and Meghan 'competing' with Royal Family amid their UK visit
Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's white-themed Georgia wedding

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight

Kate Middleton creates 'buzz on board' as she takes economy flight
Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday

Paris Hilton pens sweet tribute for 'strong and resilient' Demi Lovato on 30th birthday
Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why

Caitlyn Jenner was 'nervous' to attend Kendall Jenner's tequila launch party: Here's why
Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’

Harry warned his ‘knocking copy about Queen’ would be ‘big mistake’
Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video

Kelly Clarkson, Valerie Bertinelli dish on struggling with body image: Video
Britney Spears 'in best place' ahead of 'Hold Me Close' release despite K-Fed feud

Britney Spears 'in best place' ahead of 'Hold Me Close' release despite K-Fed feud
'Queen ready to strike' as Harry and William's feud escalates

'Queen ready to strike' as Harry and William's feud escalates
Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bia have ended their relationship after few months of romance

Olivia Rodrigo, Zach Bia have ended their relationship after few months of romance
Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz exude couple goals as they stepped out in Beverly Hills

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz exude couple goals as they stepped out in Beverly Hills

Latest

view all