Ishaq Dar files application in SC for hearing of appeal pending for four years

By
SNSaeed Niazi

Monday Aug 22, 2022

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar speaks during an interview on BBC's Hardtalk. — BBC screengrab

  • Senator Ishaq Dar files application through his lawyers.
  • He had originally filed appeal/petition in 2018 against his declaration as Proclaimed Offender. 
  • Latest application requests intervention by apex court to consider his case on merit.

LONDON: Former finance minister Ishaq Dar has filed an application in the Supreme Court for an early hearing of the appeal which has been pending before the court since 2018.

Senator-elect Dar has filed the application through his lawyers. He had originally filed an appeal in 2018 against an accountability court's decision to declare him a proclaimed offender.

The latest application in the Supreme Court is requesting its intervention to consider his case on merit.

On July 24, 2018, Dar was first “blacklisted'' by the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports without any basis or justification, according to his lawyers. That step practically banned the passport authorities in Pakistan as well as the Pakistan missions abroad from issuing Dar a passport.

The PML-N leader's valid passport was then cancelled on September 6, 2018, by the Imran Khan-led government. The action was taken despite the written request by Dar for the issuance of a requisite passport, being a necessity and a fundamental right for the purposes of travelling. He has maintained that that was a draconian step which violated his basic human rights.

The factum of cancellation of the passport came into the ex-finance minister's knowledge through media reporting on September 9, 2018, while he was undergoing his medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

Dar’s legal teams said: “The cancellation of Dar’s passport was a violation of law and human rights by Imran Khan government as a result of which Dar was stranded in the United Kingdom from September 2018 onwards which made impossible for Dar to travel to Pakistan even if his health condition had improved.”

In May 2022, the PML-N leader received in London his new passport which was issued on April 26 by Passport Authorities in Islamabad.

