Judiciary failed as global human rights bodies probe Shahbaz Gill torture: Fawad

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference. — PID

Fawad says Islamabad judiciary miserably failed to safeguard rights of prisoners.

Says global human rights bodies launching probe into torture allegations proves judicial system failure.

Fawad has been demanding probe into Shahbaz Gil torture allegations by independent board.

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that the judiciary in the federal capital has failed to protect the rights of prisoners as the party continues to demand a probe into allegations of torture on Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill in incarceration.

Fawad has been demanding a probe into Gill's alleged torture during detention, in the sedition case he is currently facing, by an independent board on PTI's behalf. Gill has been behind bars for almost two weeks in the sedition treason case, while PTI insists that he has been tortured and "sexually abused."

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader said that multiple international human rights bodies launching a probe into the said allegations is proof of the failure of the judicial system.

"Islamabad Judiciary have miserably failed to safeguard prisoners rights against torture. However, it appears Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and United Nations Human Rights Council have started an initial probe into the torture and sexual abuse allegations in the case of Shahbaz Gill [...] yet another proof of judicial system failure," Fawad wrote.



Last week, United Kingdom-based international non-governmental organisation for human rights Amnesty International expressed concern about the alleged torture being inflicted on Gill during detention.

In a tweet, Amnesty International called for an immediate and impartial probe into the allegations of torture.



"Amnesty International is concerned about the allegations of torture being made by the lawyers of Shahbaz Gill, and calls for an immediate, effective and impartial inquiry investigating these claims," the tweet read.

'No legal significance of terror case against Imran Khan'

Separately, in a conversation with BBC, Fawad said that the most unique thing that has never happened in Pakistan before is that political opponents are being charged over blasphemy and terrorism.

“What Imran Khan said was that his chief of staff [Shahbaz Gill] was abducted and tortured, and the magistrate handed him over back to police without investigating charges of torture," he said.

Fawad said that Imran said that he will file a case against the magistrate for not investigating the charges.

This lead to the registration of a terrorism case against Khan but it has "no legal significance and it will be quashed by the Supreme Court," Chaudhry insisted.



When asked wouldn't Khan's supporters gathering in huge numbers outside his residence aggravate the political situation, the politician responded in the positive.

"This situation will escalate further because the puppet government with the help of [the] establishment is trying to rule the country by force."