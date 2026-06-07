Gilgit-Baltistan elections: Live map shows initial results

A voter casts his vote at a polling station during the Gilgit-Baltistan General Elections on June 7, 2026. — APP

Polling for 24 seats of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly concluded peacefully on Sunday under tight security arrangements.

The voting process began at 8am and continued until 5pm across the region.

A total of 396 candidates contested the elections, including 266 independent candidates. Only eight women took part in the race, five of whom were contesting as independents.

Live election updates are being presented through a map showing the initial results and emerging trends.



