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Govt accuses banned JAAC of fuelling instability despite implementation of deal

Efforts being made to sabotage elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, says parliamentary affairs minister
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Published June 07, 2026

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry (centre) addresses a press conference in Islamabad, June 7, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News
Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry (centre) addresses a press conference in Islamabad, June 7, 2026. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News
  • Dr Tariq Fazal says govt withdrew cases from previous protests.
  • Essential items supplied at subsidised prices in AJK: minister.
  • Steps initiated for region's infrastructure development: minister.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday accused the proscribed Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) of attempts to create instability despite the government accepting most of the group's demands.

Addressing a press conference alongside Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) political leaders in Islamabad, Chaudhry recalled that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif constituted a high-level committee to hold negotiations with JAAC.

A monitoring committee had also been formed to ensure implementation of all agreed points, he said, adding that the government implemented all clauses of its agreement reached with the group.

The banned group had again called for protests despite implementation of the agreement, he said.

The minister's remarks came two days after the AJK government declared the JAAC a proscribed organisation under anti-terrorism laws ahead of the group's planned protest on June 9.

The group has previously organised large-scale protests over economic issues and political rights, some of which turned violent and resulted in fatalities during clashes with law enforcement in May 2024 and September 2025.

During today's presser, Chaudhry highlighted ongoing social and development projects in AJK, saying the region was being provided at Rs3 per unit and subsidies were being extended on flour and other essential commodities.

He maintained that the government had fulfilled commitments made to the families of those martyred and injured during previous protests, while 170 cases registered during the demonstrations had also been withdrawn.

The minister said that the AJK Assembly had completed its term, alleging that efforts were being made to sabotage free and fair elections in the region.

Referring to JAAC's demand to abolish the 12 refugee seats in the AJK Legislative Assembly, he said that the court has made it clear that these constitutional seats could not be abolished without legislation.

The AJK Assembly has 12 seats reserved for refugees from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who migrated to Pakistan after 1947.

Chaudhry said that practical steps had been initiated on agreed points relating to infrastructure development, but noted that major projects, including tunnel construction, could not be completed within a few days.

He said that local employment opportunities would be ensured in development projects, stressing that frequent protests were not an appropriate approach for medium- and long-term development plans.

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