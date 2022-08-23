 
entertainment
Victoria Beckham gets 'tearful' from 'fear' of no 'relationship with first grandchild'

Victoria Beckham is afraid son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz will move farther from the family.

The former Spice Girl is 'worried' she would not be able to build and nurture a relationship with her first grandchild in the event of Nicola's pregnancy. The Transformers star and Brooklyn tied the knot in April 2022. 

The source told Closer: “Vic’s biggest fear is not having a relationship with her first grandchild. She doesn’t really know what’s happened between her and Nicola and dearly wants to make it right before the issue deepens even further.

“Despite Vic doing her best to plaster on a smile and try to enjoy their trip, the rising tension with Brooklyn and Nicola is eating away at her and, though it has been a lovely family trip, it’s the elephant in the room.

“She’s been enjoying herself when she forgets about it, but she’s been tearful at times. David’s been comforting and reassuring here as much as possible, but it’s clear how deeply the rift is affecting the entire family," concludes the source.

