Tuesday Aug 23 2022
Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Tom Holland, Jonah Hill applauded for voicing out mental health struggle: Expert

Tom Holland and Jonah Hill are few celebrities who have decided to take social media hiatus last week to help boost their mental health.

Considering this new concern among celebrities, mental health experts commented, “Celebs may be under a larger microscope and face more scrutiny online.”

“Someone will always have an opinion about them and that can emotionally take a toll, even if they do have a strong sense of self,” reported via Healthline.

“Things work better when we take intentional time to unplug, pause and reflect,” revealed medical professionals.

Hill and Spider-Man actor were commended by health professionals to step down from social media last week. One consultant psychologist described it as “self-protective behaviour”.

Health experts noted that these conversations and announcements made by public figures are “breaking down the stigma around mental health”.

“Over the years, it has definitely become more normalised due to the fact that more public figures have decided to be more open about their own experiences,” explained the psychologists.

Meanwhile, mental specialists also believed that the “more we talk about mental health openly, the more we can save lives”.

