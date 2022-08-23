 
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 23 2022
By
Web Desk

‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sonali Phogat dies after heart attack

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat had a major heart attack in Goa on Tuesday
Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat had a major heart attack in Goa on Tuesday

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat had a major heart attack which later took her life in Goa on Tuesday, August 23.

The ex-BJP leader was on a trip to Goa, where she complained about chest pain at a local restaurant in Goa, as per reports.

Goa Police chief Jaspal Singh ruled out any foul play when he told news agency PTI, "There are no external injury marks on the body.”

"Prime facie, the cause of death is established as a heart attack but further medical examination is on," senior police official Jivba Dalvi added.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar expressed remorse in a Twitter post. "Deeply saddened to learn about the death of Sonali Phogat," he wrote.

Sonali shot to fame due to her cranky TikTok videos and amassed a huge following on the video-sharing app. Meanwhile, she also participated in the Bigg Boss season 13.

More From Showbiz:

Aryan Khan breaks the internet with ‘Hat-trick’ shots, Shah Rukh Khan feels left out

Aryan Khan breaks the internet with ‘Hat-trick’ shots, Shah Rukh Khan feels left out
Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue

Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue
Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials

Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials
Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony

Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony
‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods

‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods
Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office

Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office
Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'

Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'
Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role

Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role
Saif Ali Khan shares intimate details about divorce from Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan shares intimate details about divorce from Amrita Singh

Amara Sikander mirrors ‘Ms. Marvel’s deeply connected family values in epic finale artwork

Amara Sikander mirrors ‘Ms. Marvel’s deeply connected family values in epic finale artwork
Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: report

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy: report
Hrithik Roshan reveals inspiration behind blockbuster movie 'Krishh'

Hrithik Roshan reveals inspiration behind blockbuster movie 'Krishh'

Latest

view all