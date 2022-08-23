‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sonali Phogat dies after heart attack

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sonali Phogat had a major heart attack in Goa on Tuesday

The ex-BJP leader was on a trip to Goa, where she complained about chest pain at a local restaurant in Goa, as per reports.

Goa Police chief Jaspal Singh ruled out any foul play when he told news agency PTI, "There are no external injury marks on the body.”

"Prime facie, the cause of death is established as a heart attack but further medical examination is on," senior police official Jivba Dalvi added.

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar expressed remorse in a Twitter post. "Deeply saddened to learn about the death of Sonali Phogat," he wrote.

Sonali shot to fame due to her cranky TikTok videos and amassed a huge following on the video-sharing app. Meanwhile, she also participated in the Bigg Boss season 13.