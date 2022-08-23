French police chief reveals discovering Princess Diana’s pearls in Paris fatal car crash

A former French police chief has shared details about the moment she found Princess Diana’s pearls at the scene of the Paris car crash tragedy which killed the royal 25 years ago.

Martine Monteil was one of the first to arrive at the crash site – the tunnel where the collision happened and claimed the lives of Diana, partner Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul on August 31, 1997.

The police chief - led the investigations into Diana’s death - shared her testimony in new four-part documentary series, titled, Diana: Death in Paris for Channel 4.

She detailed that she found “little clues” that pointed towards about what had happened. “We saw signs of braking. Pieces of red light from another car. On the side of the car there were traces of paint,” she said.

“I was obsessed with finding things because it’s important. I even found some tiny pearls. They belonged to the princess.” Monteil added.

The new documentary, which explores the police investigations that followed the crash, also reveals a note which claimed that the Princess of Wales discussed dying in a staged car crash.

The mysterious note was not passed on to French authorities until six years after the fatal collision.