Tuesday Aug 23 2022
Geo sends legal notice to Fawad Chaudhry for accusing its journalists

Tuesday Aug 23, 2022

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry speaking during a press conference. —PID/File
  • Fawad Chaudhry questions IHC's acting CJ about Geo News' team accompanying police during raid on Shahbaz Gill's room. 
  • Says he hopes court will not take his question as contempt of court.
  • Media house sends legal notice to PTI leader.

PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry Tuesday questioned the acting chief justice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) about the Geo News' media team accompanying the police during a raid on Shahbaz Gill's room yesterday. 

Islamabad Police raided incarcerated Gill's room in Parliament Lodges late Monday and recovered weapons, satellite phone, and foreign currency. 

The raid was carried out under the supervision of a senior superintendent of police (SSP) and Gill accompanied them there with police officials in handcuffs.

The former information minister said that he hoped the court will not take his question as contempt of court. 

The media house has sent a legal notice to the PTI leader for accusing journalists associated with Geo

During the PTI's rule in Pakistan, President Dr Arif Alvi signed two ordinances making changes in the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, (PECA) 2016, and the Elections Act, 2017, on February 18 which were termed as "draconian amendments". 

Under this law, the media houses faced difficulties and many journalists had lost their jobs. 

